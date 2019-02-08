‘Charming leader’ Rahul Gandhi: Shatrughan Sinha’s new praise for Congress president

Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha has once again praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, saying he has “improved tremendously” in a short span of time.

The outspoken actor-politician also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Parliament but added a word of caution.

“Great speech in Parliament by the charming leader & Congress President Rahul Gandhi @RahulGandhi. His responses were with facts & quite impressive. Really must say he has improved tremendously with maturity in a short span. He is high on confidence especially after his party won 3 states in the recently concluded elections,” Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.

“Our Hon’ble PM was also in his elements in his speech, though the enthusiasm could have been higher as lots needs to be done, with limited time on hand. Transparency & honesty has to rule. Jai Hind! (sic)” he said.

It was not clear which speech he was talking about.

Shatrughan Sinha, the two-time Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib, has openly praised Rahul Gandhi in the past. He had credited the Congress president for the “massive revolutionary victory” of the main opposition party in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in December last year.

Watch video: Shatrughan Sinha praises Rahul Gandhi for Congress’ performance in Assembly elections

Before that, Sinha had called Gandhi a “show stealer” after his speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on a no-confidence motion in July last year.

“Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) was effective & sharp, saying a lot in few words, Tariq Anwar (NCP) was effective just as Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), was short and crisp to the point, all highly appreciated & applauded but for me the one who stole the show was Rahul Gandhi....3>4” he had tweeted.

Sinha has in the past lashed out at his own party leaders on national and state issues, often from public platforms. He has also targeted Prime Minister Modi on issues like rising fuel prices, demonetisation, Rafale deal and the Vijay Mallya case.

Also read: Narendra Modi a real action hero, Mamata Banerjee perfect for PM: Shatrughan Sinha

He has recently been advised by Bihar’s deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi to leave the party. Modi said Sinha had “fallen into bad company of Yashwant Sinha.”

Also read: BJP finally tells off Shatrughan: Quit if you don’t like it here

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:35 IST