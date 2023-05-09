Probe ordered into gangster’s murder at Tihar jail, says TN DGP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu said on Monday that he has ordered an inquiry into the Tihar jail case where 33-year-old gangster Sunil Baliyan aka Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered in his prison cell. Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu said that he has deputed additional director general of police, HM Jayaram, to conduct an inquiry into the Tihar jail case where 33-year-old gangster Sunil Baliyan aka Tillu Tajpuriya was murdered in his prison cell. (HT Archives)

This comes after the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu police to take action since Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) personnel were on duty during the murder on May 2.

The Tamil Nadu DGP told HT that he has deputed additional director general of police, HM Jayaram, to conduct an inquiry. “Based on ADG Jayaram’s enquiry report further action will be taken,” Babu said.

Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was stabbed to death on May 2 morning. The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the jail superintendent to appear before the bench on the next date of hearing on May 25.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was hearing a petition filed by Tillu Tajpuriya’s father and brother to seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the gangster’s death, also ordered the director general of prisons to file a report within a week, listing the jail officers who were responsible for the lapses that led to the murder in the high-security prison.

Since the crime was captured on CCTV installed inside, the judge asked the authorities to explain how the prisoners got hold of knives used to kill Tajpuriya and why security personnel did not intervene.

