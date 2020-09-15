e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh to set up specialised police unit to counter Maoists in Bastar

Chhattisgarh to set up specialised police unit to counter Maoists in Bastar

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday in which senior police officials and home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu were also present.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:45 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Recently Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of seven battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the state.
Recently Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of seven battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the state.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up a specialised police unit called the ‘Bastar Special Force’ in which only local young men of the Bastar region will be recruited to counter Maoists.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday in which senior police officials and home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu were also present.

The government has asked the police headquarters to send a proposal in this regard.

“In the meeting, the chief minister said youths from remote villages of Maoist-affected Bastar division will be recruited in this force which will also create employment opportunities for them. Difficult geographical conditions and local dialects pose a huge challenge for police deployment in Bastar region, hence if local young men are recruited they will be of great advantage for the police,” said a senior police official.

Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi told HT that the attempt is to employ the young men in the police force from Maoist affected villages of the region.

“The recruitment will start in the next few months. We will send a proposal of recruiting around 1,000 personnel from all seven districts of Bastar division,” said Awasthi.

The DGP further said that district-wise recruitment has been planned in the force.

“They will be engaged in all police activities including anti-Naxal operations. Since they are well aware of the terrain they can be useful for us,” he added.

Earlier in 2016, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) raised the Bastariya Battalion, to counter insurgency in which local tribals were recruited.

Recently, Baghel wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of seven battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As per an estimate of the Chhattisgarh police department, around 60,000 police personnel of state and paramilitary forces are deployed in seven districts of Bastar division.

tags
top news
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Trump says Europe has more ‘explosive’ trees than California
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In