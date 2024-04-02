 ‘China is nervous…This is not India of 1962’: Kiren Rijiju on Beijing's Arunachal claims | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘China is nervous…This is not India of 1962’: Kiren Rijiju on Beijing's Arunachal claims

HT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024

Union minister Kiren Rijiju termed China's act of renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh as ‘malicious’

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed China's act of renaming 30 places of Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the Communist nation is ‘nervous’ as infrastructure is being developed in border areas.

“The Chinese were very happy with the Congress government as they had the policy not to develop border areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reversed the border policy of Congress. China is nervous as infrastructure is being developed in border areas,” Rijiju said in an interview to ANI.

The minister's remark comes after China renamed 30 places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, releasing the fourth such list of “standardised” geographical names in the north eastern state, which it calls Zangnan, according to a Hong Kong-based daily.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said India will not create problems for others, however, it will respond appropriately if the country is disturbed(PTI file)
Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said India will not create problems for others, however, it will respond appropriately if the country is disturbed(PTI file)

Responding to China's action, Rijiju said,"China has given some kind of names to some places in Arunachal Pradesh. But, I don't understand why they are doing that. We are very upset and we totally reject this kind of malicious activities conducted by the Chinese government."

“Our government from the External Affairs Ministry has responded very appropriately. But, what I feel is China is very nervous because earlier these border areas were totally left underdeveloped during Congress time and during Modiji's time, all major highways, roads, bridges, all 4G networks, water supply, electricity, all basic amenities are being provided in the border areas, especially in Arunachal Pradesh which was neglected for so long,” he added.

‘China is feeling uncomfortable’: Rijiju

Stating that India emerged as a great power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju said that India will not create problems for others, however, it will respond appropriately if the country is disturbed.

“Prime Minister Modiji has reversed the negative border policy of the Congress party. So, now since the border areas are seeing the light of modern development.China is reacting to it. China is feeling uncomfortable. They are raising objection why India is building so much infrastructure in the border areas,” he added.

“So, that is why they are resorting to this kind of unethical conduct. But, this India is not the India during Congress time. This is not the 1962 India,” the minister said.

