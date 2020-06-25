e-paper
Home / India News / ‘China reasserts claim to Galwan, extraordinary demand!’ Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China border row

‘China reasserts claim to Galwan, extraordinary demand!’ Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China border row

“People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante,” Chidambaram tweeted.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Congress party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
File photo: Congress party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. (AP)
         

It is undeniable that the status quo was changed by Chinese troops in April-June 2020, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday.

“People are watching if the Modi government will succeed in restoring the status quo ante,” Chidambaram tweeted.

 

Chidambaram said that China has once again asserted their claim to the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and described it as an “extraordinary demand”. He asked if the government will now take a firm stand on restoring “status quo ante”.

“Will BJP-led NDA government once again reassert India’s claim and demand that “status quo ante” must be restored?” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese side is believed to have ramped up — its military activity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Satellite imagery of the area on June 22 show concentration of soldiers, military vehicles, earth-moving machinery, structures near the same point where Indian and Chinese troops clashed on June 15 in a violent face-off that led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers.

China's dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta's premises
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram's jibe at Centre over India-China row
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
China footprint large on Indian sport
'Confusion continues': Shatrughan Sinha's question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
