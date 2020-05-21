e-paper
Chinese side creating hindrance in regular patrolling by India along the Line of Actual Control, says MEA spokesperson

Chinese side creating hindrance in regular patrolling by India along the Line of Actual Control, says MEA spokesperson

The government underlined that Indian troops strictly follow procedures laid down in bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve situations which may arise due to difference in perception of the LAC.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
The Centre on Thursday denied any suggestion that it has taken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it termed the reports as “not accurate”.

“Any suggestion that Indian security forces have undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not accurate. We are fully aware of responsibility. In fact, it is Chinese side which has undertaken activity creating hindrance in regular patrolling,” said the ministry spokesperson.

The government underlined that Indian troops strictly follow procedures laid down in bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve situations which may arise due to difference in perception of the LAC.

The two sides, it said, have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue.

“In accordance with consensus reached in Chennai, the Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. This is essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations,” added the spokesperson.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
