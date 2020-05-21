Chinese side creating hindrance in regular patrolling by India along the Line of Actual Control, says MEA spokesperson

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:25 IST

The Centre on Thursday denied any suggestion that it has taken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it termed the reports as “not accurate”.

“Any suggestion that Indian security forces have undertaken activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not accurate. We are fully aware of responsibility. In fact, it is Chinese side which has undertaken activity creating hindrance in regular patrolling,” said the ministry spokesperson.

The government underlined that Indian troops strictly follow procedures laid down in bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve situations which may arise due to difference in perception of the LAC.

The two sides, it said, have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue.

“In accordance with consensus reached in Chennai, the Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. This is essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations,” added the spokesperson.