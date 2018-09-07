CBI court rejects Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea, says threats to her life ‘exaggerated’

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court rejected the bail plea filed by Indrani Mukerjea on Friday, dismissing claims of threats to her life at Byculla Jail as “exaggerated”.

Mukerjea had raised a security issue after an incident of alleged drug overdose on April 6, for which she had to be rushed to Sir Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy Hospital. She was discharged five days later and the cause of her collapse remains unclear. While the hospital authorities said she had overdosed on antidepressants, the forensic science laboratory (FSL) ruled out overdose and said she was suffering from a medical ailment. The CBI has denied any conspiracy angle to her collapse.

In her bail application, Mukerjea said she suffered blackouts due to ill health and that there were threats to her life in prison. She mentioned two instances of alleged drug overdose that led to her being hospitalised.

Special CBI judge JC Jagdale took note of the CBI’s submission that Mukerjea is kept in a secure cell and the premises have round-the-clock security. The agency opposed Mukerjea’s plea, arguing that granting Mukerjea bail would be prejudicial to the prosecution’s case.

Jagdale observed that Mukerjea was safer in Byculla Jail than outside. The court said, “As per information provided by jail authority, the accused has been provided enough security such as CCTV in her cell and a round-the-clock guard for her safety. If the present prison cell is not adequate, authorities are at liberty to shift her to a different cell or provide further security in the present cell.”

Mukerjea has been booked for her involvement in the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, and she is also a witness in Byculla Jail inmate Manjula Shetye’s murder. She had previously applied for bail in 2016 on health grounds, which was also rejected.

The special court considered the proposal of the prosecution that extra guards may be provided for Mukerjea’s security and that an ambulance may be assigned to Mukerjea and kept on standby in case of a medical emergency.

