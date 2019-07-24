Club owner robbed of Rs 15,000, gold ring by 3 bike-borne men

Three unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly stole Rs 15,000 cash at gunpoint from a club owner near Atul Kataria Chowk on Monday morning, said the police. The police said the accused persons were yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4am when the victim, who is a partner in a club in Sector 29, was returning to his house in Ashok Vihar Phase-2 and had reached near the Chowk.

A police official privy to the investigation said, on the condition of anonymity, that the victim was on his motorcycle when the three suspected men, also riding a motorcycle, overtook him and blocked his path.

“One of them pointed a gun at him and asked him to hand over the cash and his ring. They had their faces covered. They took the bag and sped away on the motorcycle,” said the police official.

The police said the suspected men were yet to be identified and the police were checking the CCTV footage in the area to trace them. The victim was carrying Rs 15,000 in cash, said the police.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 14 police station, said the police.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 06:18 IST