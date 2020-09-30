e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link

CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link

The chief minister has said a fast-track court will handle the case for speedy justice.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused. (ANI photo)
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused. (ANI photo)
         

Amid nationwide outrage and calls for his resignation over a 19-year-old girl’s gangrape and death in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and the manner in which the state police cremated her in the dead of night yesterday against her family’s wishes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family via video-link.

The chief minister has said a fast-track court will handle the case for speedy justice.

A state government official said the SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Bhagwan Swaroop, has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM and asked him to ensure strict action against the accused.

The CM assured PM Modi that the guilty will not be spared. He said state government had a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

tags
top news
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to UP gangrape victim’s family via video link
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
Maharashtra stays August order issued for implementation of farm reform laws
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
‘Demolition was a divine act’: Leaders welcome verdict in Babri case
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
ITR filing: Deadline for assessment year 2019-20 extended to November 30
ITR filing: Deadline for assessment year 2019-20 extended to November 30
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In