e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / India News / Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana

Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued the red-colour warning, the highest level and a warning for the public to take action in adverse weather, for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers warm themselves at a bonfire on a cold winter in in New Delhi on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Workers warm themselves at a bonfire on a cold winter in in New Delhi on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (PTI file photo)
         

A red-colour warning has been issued for Delhi and neighbouring states for Sunday after the temperature in the national capital dropped to 2.4 degree Celsius and is likely to plunge further.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued the red-colour warning, the highest level and a warning for the public to take action in adverse weather, for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

After recording its lowest minimum temperature in over two decades on Saturday at 2.4 degrees Celsius, the temperature in Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory was at 3.4 degree celsius, 2.8 degree Celsius in Lodi Road area and 3.2 in Palam.

IMD said in a bulletin on Saturday night, that on Sunday cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in many pockets over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, in some pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and cold wave conditions in some pockets over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and in isolated pockets over Bihar, north Gujarat and Odisha.

It also said that cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets is very likely till Sunday over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with some improvements on Sunday with cold day to severe cold day conditions at some pockets in these areas.

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over these regions on Monday and abate thereafter.

According to IMD, “severe cold wave” condition occurs when the minimum temperature is at 2ºC. A severe cold day is defined as one in which the maximum temperature is at least 6.4ºC below normal and the minimum temperature is under 10ºC.

“Severe cold wave and cold day conditions will continue for two more days. The minimum temperature on Sunday may drop further. We are expecting a marginal rise in temperature on December 31 and January 1, and rains from December 31 night, which is likely to relieve severe cold day conditions,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, the head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi, said.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets in morning hours very likely till Sunday morning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh and abate thereafter.

While Saturday was classified as a cold day by IMD, Sunday and Monday will be cold wave days. The maximum temperatures will start inching up from Sunday. IMD says on Monday the minimum temperature will be 3 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be 14 degrees Celsius.

The mean maximum temperature for December so far this year is 19.18ºC, making it almost certain that this December will be the second coldest in a century. The lowest mean maximum for December was recorded at 17.3ºC in 1997.

tags
top news
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana
Code red warning for cold wave in Delhi, Haryana
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th chief minister of Jharkhand
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
On Meerut cop’s ‘Go to Pakistan’ comment, Naqvi demands immediate action
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Kerala guv says historian Irfan Habib tried to ‘physically stop’ his speech
Kerala guv says historian Irfan Habib tried to ‘physically stop’ his speech
‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark
‘Mind your business’, says Chidambaram to Army Chief over CAA protests remark
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news