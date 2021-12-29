e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cold Moon 2020: All you need to know about the last full moon of the year

Cold Moon 2020: All you need to know about the last full moon of the year

The Cold Moon comes following the celestial event of Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 13:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Cold Moon will be the highest full moon in the entire Gregorian year
The Cold Moon will be the highest full moon in the entire Gregorian year(Reuters (Representative image))
         

Cold Moon, or the last and the highest full moon of 2020, will be visible on December 29. The 13th full moon of this 2020, this will also be the last celestial event of this year.

The Cold Moon comes following the celestial event of Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The sky sees Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment during this Christmas Star event.

Here is all you need to know about the Cold Moon:

- The Cold Moon will be the highest full moon in the entire Gregorian year. It will be visible on two different days. 

- According to ‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac’, a reference website for weather forecasts and moon phases, the peak illumination of the full moon is supposed to take place at 7.54pm IST on December 29 and at 8.57pm IST on December 30.

- “This particular Cold Moon will rise accompanied by Mars, which will be high in the southern skies just after sunset, as well as Jupiter and Saturn...”  according to space.com.

- The Cold Moon also called the ‘Long Night Moon’ as it occurs on one of the longest nights of the year, around the winter solstice. 

- For the next three days after this event, the moon will appear to be full-blown.

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In