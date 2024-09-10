‘Cong conspiring for years to end reservations’: BSP chief Mayawati

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's recent statements on the issue of reservations, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati alleged that the Congress party is conspiring to end reservations as a whole and asked people from the deprived sections to be "cautious" in wake of Gandhi's “dangerous” statement. BSP chief Mayawati (File)

Talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi said, “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place".

In a thread posted on social media platform X, Mayawati termed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition's recent statements as “drama” and asked people to be aware of his stance.

“Now also beware of this drama of the supreme leader of the Congress party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in which he has said abroad that when India will be in a better condition, they will end the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. It is clear from this that Congress has been conspiring for years to end their reservation”, she posted.

Mayawati alleged that the party neither implemented OBC reservations while in power at the Centre nor conducted a caste census. “Now it is dreaming of coming to power under its cover (of doing caste census). Beware of this drama of theirs (Congress), which will never be able to conduct caste census in the future”, she wrote.

The BSP chief also alleged that when the Congress comes to power, it will “definitely end” the reservations of SC, ST, and OBCs in the garb of saving the Constitution.

“These people (of reserved category) must be cautious of this party which is pretending to save the Constitution and reservation”, she added.

Mayawati also alleged that BR Ambedkar resigned from his position as Law minister as he did not get justice from the Congress. "In reality, Congress has been anti-reservation from the very beginning. The reservation quota (of reserved category people) was not fulfilled in their government at the Centre", she added.