BJP leader gives ‘will drag him to court’ warning to Rahul Gandhi over ‘Sikh’ remark

BJP spokesperson RP Singh on Tuesday dared Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to repeat his remarks about Sikhs in India. He said he would drag him to court. Washington: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora, in Washington DC.(PTI)

RP Singh said 3000 Sikhs were killed during the 1984 riots in Delhi under the Congress party's rule.

"3000 Sikhs were massacred in Delhi; their turbans were taken off, their hair was chopped off and beard was shaved...He (Rahul Gandhi) doesn't say that this happened when they (Congress) were in power...I challenge Rahul Gandhi to repeat in India what he is saying about Sikhs, and then I will file a case against him and will drag him to court," RP Singh said.

The Congress leader, who is currently touring the United States, had said that the fight he was fighting was about whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear a turban in India or not.

"First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether...he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," Rahul Gandhi said in Virginia.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi over the remarks. He said as an opposition leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee never attacked the government in foreign countries.

"Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and the position of LoP is a responsible position. I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the LoP, in a foreign land, he never tried to malign the image of the country...Due to being defeated consecutively for the third time, anti-BJP, anti-RSS and anti-Modi sentiments have taken root in his mind...He is constantly trying to malign the image of the country. Maligning the image of the country is equivalent to treason...Who attacked the Constitution? Who imposed the emergency? He goes on a Bharat Jodo Yatra but he is unable to unite neither with India nor with the people of India," Chouhan said.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the Congress party is scared that their propaganda of lies will be exposed.

"Today, if there is fear anywhere, it is within the Congress party. When a woman in Congress talks about casting a couch, she is suspended by the party. All Congress workers are fearful today because its high command is only protecting rapists or standing with a rape-accused alliance. Today, the Congress party is scared that their propaganda of lies will stand exposed. People elected PM Modi-led BJP in 2014, 2019 and Modi-led NDA in 2024," Bhandari said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that since the Lok Sabha results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been psychologically trapped.

With inputs from ANI