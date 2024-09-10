'Narendra Modi is psychologically trapped': Rahul Gandhi in US

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, saying the latter has been "psychologically trapped" since the general elections brought unexpected results for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour to the United States. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students at Georgetown University, Washington DC,(PTI)

In an interaction, Rahul Gandhi said Congress fought the general elections with its accounts frozen. He said the party still managed to destroy what he called Narendra Modi's idea of India.

"I was watching the (Lok Sabha) elections...At a point in the elections, we sat down with our treasurer, and he said, ‘Look, the bank accounts are frozen’. The Congress party fought the elections with their bank accounts frozen and destroyed the idea of Modi," he said.

He claimed PM Modi has not been able to come to terms with the election results.

"You can see it because when you see the prime minister now in Parliament... he is psychologically trapped, and he basically cannot come to terms, he cannot understand how this has happened," he added.

In another jibe at PM Modi, Gandhi said he knew the former was blown apart when he claimed he can directly speak to God.

"Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We were getting information from regular sources, some of the intelligence agencies...it was very clear. There was this internal thing going on in the Prime Minister that I could see...he (PM Modi) was in Gujarat for many years, never faced adversity, and became Prime Minister of India. And suddenly, this idea started to crack," Rahul Gandhi said.

"We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse," he added.

He said the opposition's INDIA bloc ensured that Modi's power collapsed.

With 240 Lok Sabha seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party. However, they fell short of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha.

With inputs from PTI, ANI