‘Darr nahi lagta ab…': Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on PM Narendra Modi, BJP in US' Virginia

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress continued his attack on ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that the “fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” among people has vanished after the the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian diaspora at Dallas in Texas, USA.(PTI)

Addressing an Indian diaspora event in Virginia's Herndon in US on Monday (local time), Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi spread “so much fear and the pressure” of agencies on small businesses, but everything vanished within seconds.

“Something has changed after the elections. Some people said ‘Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab' (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now). It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of agencies on small businesses, everything vanished within seconds. It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds," news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the event.

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also met with students at Georgetown University, followed by the diaspora event in Virginia. Rahul Gandhi will be in Washington for two days before heading back to Delhi.,

"The BJP doesn't understand that this country is of everyone... India is a union. In the Constitution, it is written clearly... India that is Bharat is a union state, histories, tradition music and dance. They (BJP) say it is not a union, it is different," the Congress leader alleged.

Rahul Gandhi black spot in Indian democracy: BJP

While the BJP has not officially reacted to Rahul Gandhi's latest assault on Modi, the party had launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader on Monday over his remarks in the United States's Texas, calling him a “black spot” in Indian democracy.

Gaurav Bhatia, a national spokesperson of the BJP also accused Gandhi of trying to weaken Indian democracy with his remarks abroad, which he claimed was in accordance with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party during the UPA rule.

"Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is an immature and part-time leader. But people have put a huge responsibility on his shoulders since he became the leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha).

"But I feel sad to say that Rahul Gandhi is a black spot in Indian democracy. He does not even know what to talk about when he visits a foreign country," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He was replying to reporters' queries on Gandhi's remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in the US.

During an interaction at an event, Gandhi alleged, “The BJP and the RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role. They should stay at home, they should cook the food, they should not talk too much and we believe that women should aspire to whatever they want to do.”

"The RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas," he claimed during his address to the Indian American community.