Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi, RSS in US: ‘Their fear vanished after Lok Sabha results’

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on Monday that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded among the people since the Lok Sabha election results. **EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA @INCIndia ON MONDAY, SEPT 9, 2024** Dallas: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora, in Dallas, USA. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2024_000017B)(PTI)

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Dallas, Texas, the Congress leader said that in his first speech in the Parliament after the polls, he mentioned Abhayamudra, a symbol of fearlessness present in all Indian religions.

He claimed that the BJP could not tolerate or understand this.

“The other thing that happened was that the fear of the BJP vanished. We saw that immediately, within minutes of the election result, nobody in India was scared of the BJP or the Prime Minister of India. So these are huge achievements, not of Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party. We are peripheral. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realised democracy, ” said Rahul Gandhi.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about RSS in Texas?

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's parent organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), believes India is one idea, while his party believes India is a multiplicity of ideas.

“The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas. We believe that everybody should be allowed to participate, allowed to dream and should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, or history. This is the fight and the fight was crystallized in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Read: Sam Pitroda in Texas: 'Rahul Gandhi is no Pappu, he is...'

He said that every single word he has spoken is rooted in the Constitution, which he described as the foundation of modern India. He said that during the election, when he highlighted the Constitution, people understood his message.

“I saw it happening when I used to raise the Constitution, people understood what I was saying. They were saying that the BJP is attacking our tradition, attacking our language, attacking our states, attacking our histories. Most importantly, what they understood was that anybody who is attacking the Constitution of India is also attacking our religious tradition,” said Gandhi.

With inputs from ANI