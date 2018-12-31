Congress appoints 10 additional spokespersons

The Congress on Monday strengthened its communications team by appointing 10 additional spokespersons and seven media panelists to take on the talking heads of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A press release issued by the party said Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the appointment of Syed Naseer Hussain, Pawan Khera, Jaiveer Shergill, Ragini Nayak, Gourav Vallabh, Rajiv Tyagi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Sunil Ahire, Hina Kaware and Sravan Dasoju as national spokespersons.

The new appointees are in addition to the existing team of 35 spokespersons, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the national level. The communications department is headed by Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Gandhi also appointed Shama Mohammad, Aishwarya Mahadev, Adil Boparai, Aman Pawar, Sanjay Chhokar, Anil Dhantori and Szarita Laitphlang as national media panelists. While Sanjiv Singh was re-designated as the chief national media coordinator, Mohammad Khan and Manoj Tyagi were named as national media coordinators.

