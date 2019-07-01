Congress CMs to meet Rahul Gandhi today, urge him to not resign

Chief ministers from five Congress-ruled states are going to call on Rahul Gandhi on Monday to persuade him to stay as the party’s president, party insiders familiar with the matter said.

After Gandhi quit from his post on May 25 at a party’s Central Working Committee taking responsibility of the party’s debacle in the general elections, the party has faced mass resignations with as many as 200 leaders and workers stepping down from their positions.

On Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Pudducherry CM V Narayansamy will meet Gandhi at his house persuade him to stay.

Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara and Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot are likely to be present.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 05:52 IST