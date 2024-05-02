‘Congress committed scams across land, water and sky’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the pre-2014 Congress-led government of doing scams across land, water and sky. While addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Surendranagar, PM Modi reminded the people of scams like the 2G scam, coal scam, Commonwealth Games scam which happened when Congress was in power. Having slammed the Congress party, PM Modi asked the people if they had heard of any scam in last 10 years of his government. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (REUTERS)

"10 years ago, our country was ashamed of scams worth lakhs of crores. There was not a single day when news of scams did not make headlines. Congress committed scams across land, water and sky. In such dire situation, you sent me there (at the Centre). You tell me, don't you feel proud of this son of yours? Have you heard any news of any scam in these 10 years?" said PM Modi.

On Thursday, PM Modi addressed poll rallies in Gujarat's Anand and Surendranagar. Later in the day, he will hold public meetings in Gujarat's Junagadh and Jamnagar.

In the poll rally at Anand, PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party over Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a former minister in Pakistan, praising Rahul Gandhi. The Prime Minister claimed that Pakistani leaders were praying to see Rahul become the next PM.

"Pakistan is crying because Congress is dying here. You all must have learnt that Pakistani leaders are now praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make 'shehzada' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) the next PM. This is not surprising because we already know that Congress is Pakistan's 'murid' (follower)," said PM Modi as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been exposed completely. It shows that the country's enemies want a weak government in India, not a strong one...A weak government which was there at the time of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. They want a corrupt government which was there before 2014. But Modi's strong government neither bows down nor does it stop," he added.

Notably, Modi government is trying to secure a third consecutive term at the Centre with a majority win in the Lok Sabha election 2024. PM Modi's party BJP and its allies are targeting to get a decisive mandate by winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.