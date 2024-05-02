Why is comedian Shyam Rangeela contesting against PM Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat?

Comedian Shyam Rangeela, popularly known for mimicking Narendra Modi, has announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as an independent candidate from Varanasi against the prime minister. Lok Sabha election: Comedian Shyam Rangeela contesting against PM Modi from Varanasi

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shyam Rangeela mimicked PM Modi's “one should get a response in their own language” comments. He said he is coming to Varanasi to give the PM “an answer in his own language”.

“I, Shyam Rangeela, the comedian, have come to do my ‘Mann ki baat’ with you. There’s a question in all of your minds: Is what you hear in the news about Shyam Rangeela contesting the election from Varanasi true? Is this a joke? Let me tell you, this is not a joke…I am contesting the election from Varanasi against PM Modi…Anybody can contest elections in this democracy, and I’m doing this for a reason,” the 29-year-old comedian from Rajasthan said.

Citing the recent unopposed win in the Surat constituency and the fiasco during Chandigarh mayoral polls, Shyam Rangeela said, “I feel like it shouldn’t be that there is no other candidate to vote for. Even if one person wants to vote against a candidate, he or she has that right. Someone’s name should be on the EVM.”

“…But I am scared that people would have only one candidate to vote for in Varanasi. So I have decided to contest the election from there…I hope my voice will reach there,” Shyam Rangeela added.

“The people of Varanasi have given me a lot of love. I’m elated by the response I got after I announced my candidacy. I’m coming to Varanasi soon…I’m coming to give Modi an answer in his own language,” Rangeela said.

Taking a dig at Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the electoral bonds, Shyam Rangeela said, “I am excited to contest the election, but this is my first time. So, I would need your support. I don’t have electoral bonds and have not taken from anyone. So, I would need some wealth, too.”

Shyam Rangeela also urged the people to support him and vote for him.

Rangeela first entered politics in 2022 by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, shortly after, he decided to work independently, saying that “he is his own master”.

Varanasi will go to poll in the seventh phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.