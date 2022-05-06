Comedian Shyam Rangeela joins AAP Rajasthan, to work ‘independently’

NEW DELHI: Comic artist Shyam Rangeela, popular for mimicking the voice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajasthan. He was inducted into the party by AAP’s Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra.

“I have never seen any politician who has asked for votes by saying ‘if you don’t like my work then don’t vote for me next time’ except for AAP. I am somewhere influenced by them and it led me to join the party,” Rangeela said.

While the party has not given him “an exact position”, he shared his wish to work independently. Confirming the news about his joining, AAP tweeted, “Famous comedian Shyam Rangeela of Rajasthan joins AAP! Shyam Rangeela has been bringing smiles to the faces of people through his satires. Now, through his art, he will shed light on the education and health revolution in the state in association with Aam Aadmi Party.”

Appreciating the party’s performance in Delhi, Rangeela said that AAP doesn’t play the blame game like other political organisations. “I would have supported AAP irrespective of its win in the recent Punjab elections based on its developmental work in Delhi,” he said.

राजस्थान को भी ‘काम की राजनीति’ की आवश्यकता है, और हम ‘काम की राजनीति’ और ‘आप’ के साथ है

धन्यवाद https://t.co/oYW9Wj8wjJ — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 5, 2022

“People of Rajasthan are also calling for a change in the leadership and willing to give AAP a chance this time. After 5 years, if AAP doesn’t perform well in the state, people will have other parties to choose from and I will also embark on my way too,” he said. He has no plans to contest elections for now and said he will work independently.

Rangeela earlier supported the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2014 general elections. He said he was influenced by the talks of development and change. “I attended rallies and worked for BJP independently on my own in 2014. No one from the party appointed me for that,” he said.

He was influenced by prospective changes that the country sensed back then. “The price of petrol and diesel is increasing day by day, and it will increase more due to various reasons. The real problem is when the BJP doesn’t answer questions,” he said.

He also expressed concerns over the censorship of his shows, and said that directors and producers invite him to shows but when asked for permission, the channels bar him entry. “My performance was banned at a comedy show in 2017. This never happened before 2014,” he said.

When asked whether he will be considered as the next Kumar Vishwas in AAP, Rangeela said, “He (Vishwas) is very experienced and I have followed his footsteps and learned from him. I shouldn’t be compared with him.”