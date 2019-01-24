‘Congress in bad shape in UP, Priyanka Gandhi’s entry won’t impact 2019 polls’: BJP leader Manoj Sinha

Asserting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s formal entry in active politics will have no impact on Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Thursday said her appointment as Congress general secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East may have generated a buzz in Delhi but it has drawn no response from the region of which she has been made in-charge by her party.

Union minister Manoj Sinha,who is Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur in eastern UP, said Piyanka’s appointment is an attempt by the Congress to gain some importance in the state as it was left in a “bad shape” after being left out of the SP-BSP alliance.

At a BJP press conference, he also played down ally Shiv Sena’s praise for Priyanka, saying it is the party’s “personal opinion”.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made a general secretary in Delhi and you people have been discussing it here. But it seems that people of the region of which she has been made in-charge are not noticing it,” Sinha said, adding her presence would have no impact on the general election.

He said that Lok Sabha election will be fought on a “different plane”, stressing that the Modi government has “changed the lives of 22 crore families with its development policies”.

He also lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his use of “impolite” words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Amethi,saying such language is “not used even in panchayat politics”.

Sinha said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were condemnable.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 17:25 IST