Congress launches Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Scheme in Chhattisgarh; farmers get cash

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:27 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme on the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing on Thursday and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister.

Addressing the launch event, she said that the scheme will directly bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

“Such schemes should be implemented at the ground level to help bring a change in the lives of people. This is a revolutionary scheme and is a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. This is a big step in line with the values of Rajiv Gandhi,” she said during the launch.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with his Cabinet Ministers transferred Rs 1,500 crore to the bank accounts of farmers in Chhattisgarh as the first installment of Rs 5,750 crore provisioned under this scheme. The programme was also attended by senior leader Motilal Vora, PL Punia, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.

Rahul Gandhi, who was also present during the ceremony, said that in view of the crisis due to the coronavirus he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial aid to poor people instead of loans as they presently need cash more than credit.

“The Chhattisgarh government has found a commendable solution to the situation. Chhattisgarh is the first state of the country to transfer financial aid directly into the accounts of farmers. The state government has set an example for the entire country on how to help people in the time of crisis,” said Rahul.

Under the scheme, based on registered area and area under cultivation during Kharif crop season 2019, Rs 10,000 per acre will be deposited in bank accounts of farmers as agriculture assistance grant through Direct Benefit Transfer for procuring crops like paddy, maize and sugarcane (Rabi), the state government claimed.

At least 19 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme, for which the state government had allocated Rs 5,756 crore in the budget 2020-21. The government added that the money will be given to the farmers in four installments.