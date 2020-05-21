e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress launches Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Scheme in Chhattisgarh; farmers get cash

Congress launches Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Scheme in Chhattisgarh; farmers get cash

Addressing the launch event, Sonia Gandhi said that the scheme will directly bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 22:27 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The programme was also attended by senior leader Motilal Vora, PL Punia, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.
The programme was also attended by senior leader Motilal Vora, PL Punia, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.(Chhattisgarh CMO/Twitter)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme on the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing on Thursday and said this was a true tribute to the former prime minister.

Addressing the launch event, she said that the scheme will directly bring a change in the lives of farmers and help them become self-reliant.

“Such schemes should be implemented at the ground level to help bring a change in the lives of people. This is a revolutionary scheme and is a true tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. This is a big step in line with the values of Rajiv Gandhi,” she said during the launch.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with his Cabinet Ministers transferred Rs 1,500 crore to the bank accounts of farmers in Chhattisgarh as the first installment of Rs 5,750 crore provisioned under this scheme. The programme was also attended by senior leader Motilal Vora, PL Punia, Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.

Rahul Gandhi, who was also present during the ceremony, said that in view of the crisis due to the coronavirus he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial aid to poor people instead of loans as they presently need cash more than credit.

“The Chhattisgarh government has found a commendable solution to the situation. Chhattisgarh is the first state of the country to transfer financial aid directly into the accounts of farmers. The state government has set an example for the entire country on how to help people in the time of crisis,” said Rahul.

Under the scheme, based on registered area and area under cultivation during Kharif crop season 2019, Rs 10,000 per acre will be deposited in bank accounts of farmers as agriculture assistance grant through Direct Benefit Transfer for procuring crops like paddy, maize and sugarcane (Rabi), the state government claimed.

At least 19 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme, for which the state government had allocated Rs 5,756 crore in the budget 2020-21. The government added that the money will be given to the farmers in four installments.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In