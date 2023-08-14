Congress MLA denies interference in woman constable’s transfer

Mysuru: Kadur Congress MLA KS Anand has denied any involvement or interference in the transfer of a police constable on Sunday in Chikkamagaluru district̤, after the constable alleged on August 8 that he was responsible for her transfer. Kadur Congress MLA KS Anand has denied any involvement or interference in the transfer of a police constable

The police constable Latha alleged the MLA’s interference over a WhatsApp status against him.

́”I have not provided any recommendation letter or engaged in any activity that could have influenced the transfer process. Such transfers are routine procedures in the police department and are not subject to any personal recommendations,” MLA Anand said.

He said he had given specific instructions to the district superintendent of police to crack down on illegal activities, including the sale of illicit liquor and unauthorized sand transportation. He said that he had no knowledge of the constable working in various police stations. “The constable visited my house on August 8 and accused me that I had transferred her from Kadur to Tarikere. However, I advised her to communicate with her superiors for clarification, as I had no involvement in the matter,” he said.

The MLA said that he was surprised to find a social media status against him just hours after his conversation with vonstable Latha which allegedly accused him of disrespectful behaviour towards women in the police department.

“I will bring the matter to the assembly speaker against woman constable who raised her voice against a public representative,” the MLA told HT.

According to people aware of the matter, during the assembly election campaign, Latha had fined congress workers for not wearing helmets. The workers had called Congress candidate Anand and informed him about the incident. Anand had visited the workers and expressed anguish against the police constable.

Last week, the Chikkamagaluru SP had transferred Latha from Kadur to Tarikere. Then Latha visited Anand’s house and allegedly accused him of transferring her. After returning from the MLA’s house, Latha put up a WhatsApp status accusing the MLA that if anything happens to her, the MLA would be held responsible.

After the status went viral, Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth, suspended the constable on August 11.

‘’The reason for suspension is not only the status against MLA Anand. There are other reasons as well which can’t be disclosed since investigation is underway,” SP Uma Prashanth said.