Congress MLA Palwal Singh Dalal accuses two Haryana ministers of having interests in mining firm

Congress MLA from Palwal Karan Singh Dalal on Wednesday accused two Haryana ministers of having interests in a Delhi-based mining firm. He alleged that the firm continues to excavate stone from Bhiwani’s Pichopa Kalan mines, violating the terms and conditions of the auction.

Talking to mediapersons, Dalal alleged that mines and geology minister OP Dhankar deliberately overlooked the fact that the mining company, M/s Pioneer Partners, had violated the terms and conditions of the auction by roping in two new partners.

Government say allegations baseless

However, a spokesperson of the mines and geology department said the request of the firm to add two new partners was rejected. “The allegations are incorrect and baseless,’’ the spokesperson said.

The MLA said that Pioneer Partners had emerged as the highest bidder during the February 2016 auction.

“At the time of the auction in February 2016, it had only four partners. A lease deed for conducting mining was executed between the firm and director general, mines and geology in November 2016. However, the partnership deed of May 16, 2016 submitted by the firm at the time of execution of lease deed showed that the firm reconstituted the partnership deed and have two new partners,’’ he claimed.

Dalal said that since addition of partners before the execution of lease deed was not permissible, the deed executed between the firm and director general, mines and geology was illegal since it violated the terms and conditions of the auction.

“The department should have cancelled it. Mines and geology minister OP Dhankar is directly responsible for allowing the firm to continue, despite the illegality,’’ he alleged.

Despite HT repeated attempts, Dhankar was not available for comments

Denying the allegations, the mines and geology department spokesperson said, “The lease deed for carrying out mining was executed on the strength of four existing partners. It is a matter of record. The allegations are incorrect.’’

Accusing finance minister Capt Abhimanyu of having financial interests in the mining firm, the Congress MLA alleged that one of the two new partners added to the firm was the son of a former personal assistant of the finance minister.

“One of them is the son of a former personal assistant of Capt Abhimanyu. He was brought in the firm as a partner just to secure the financial interests of the minister,’’ Dalal alleged. Capt Abhimanyu chose not to respond to the allegations.

The Congress MLA said that he has submitted a memorandum in this regard to Haryana governor demanding action against the two ministers and officials

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 21:55 IST