e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after 3 days

Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after 3 days

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Sunday evening where she underwent treatment for a stomach infection.

india Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (HT File )
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, was discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

“She has recovered from stomach infection and was discharged today morning. Her condition was stable at the time of discharge,” Dr D S Rana, the chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

tags
top news
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
Surrogacy rules can’t be on par with adoption: Panel chief Bhupendra Yadav
Surrogacy rules can’t be on par with adoption: Panel chief Bhupendra Yadav
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Chinmayanand walks out of jail after HC grants bail in sexual abuse case
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Thalapathy Vijay being questioned for tax evasion
Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute in 2019
Indians confessed their love to Alexa once every minute in 2019
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Burqa-clad woman heckled in Shaheen Bagh, taken away by Delhi Police
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news