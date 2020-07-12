e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress rushes Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala to Jaipur amid efforts to save govt: Sources

Congress rushes Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala to Jaipur amid efforts to save govt: Sources

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur this evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs, sources said.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 20:05 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
From left- AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey, party's Rajya Sabha candidate KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and party leader Randeep Surjewala show victory sign during a press conference in Jaipur.
From left- AICC general secretary Avinash Pandey, party's Rajya Sabha candidate KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and party leader Randeep Surjewala show victory sign during a press conference in Jaipur. (PTI)
         

The Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert a crisis as it faces factionalism in Rajasthan.

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur this evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs, sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned a meeting tonight of Congress MLAs.

The sources said that around 19 Congress MLAs are said to be siding with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and are incommunicado.

The Congress is trying to save its government in Rajasthan, which faces a rebellion from within.

Pilot is miffed with Gehlot over the notice sent to him by the state police investigating the alleged horse-trading of Congress MLAs.

The chief minister has blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government, a charge the BJP has denied.

tags
top news
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
LIVE: Bengal’s Covid-19 tally past 30,000-mark with record 1,560 new cases
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
‘Here for personal reasons’: MLA supporting Sachin Pilot on being in Delhi
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In