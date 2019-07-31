Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:05 IST

A Congress worker was stabbed to death in Chavakkad in Thrissur district on Tuesday night, police said.

Congress workers alleged that activists belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India, political wing of fundamentalist outfit Popular Front of India, were behind the attack.

Police said four Congress workers were waylaid and attacked by SDPI workers over a local issue on Tuesday night. Later, Chavakkad booth Congress president P Naushad, who received severe stab wounds, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Congress has called a day-long shutdown in Chavakkad to protest the murder. Police said they were keeping a strict vigil to avert further clashes. However, the SDPI disowned the attack and said some local issues led to clashes between two groups.

