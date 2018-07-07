Constable dies while taking part in 5km race for UP Police recruitment drive 

A UP constable died during a physical examination being conducted on the grounds of the 38th PAC battalion in Aligarh on Saturday, police said.

The 29-year-old was participating in a 4,800m run -- a requirement for contestants applying for the sub-inspector vacancies in the state. A few other candidates fell ill during the recruitment drive and had to be hospitalised.

“The constable, Ankur Ahlawat, was deployed with the 6th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in Meerut. He was a participant in the ongoing recruitment drive for filling up UP Police sub-inspector vacancies, for which the written examination had already been held. The ones who had qualified the written exam were here for the physical test,” said superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh Ajay Kumar Sahni.

“Today, the cop was running a 5km race organised as part of the physical examination, but he collapsed while undertaking it. He was hospitalised, but could not be saved,” the SSP told HT.

Sahni said the constable’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the commander of the 6th PAC battalion as well as the family of the deceased had been informed. “We are trying to work out the exact reason of death,” he said.

The SSP asserted that there were “adequate medical facilities” available. “A team of doctors is stationed at the ground and ambulances are kept ready for any medical emergency,” claimed the SSP, adding that the recruitment drive had been going on for four days.

“Both freshers and those employed with the police are contesting for the sub-inspector vacancies with the state police,” he said.

480 contestants took part in the race today, the SSP said, adding that the drive was supposed to end on Saturday but it will now conclude on Sunday.