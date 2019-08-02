Convict stabbed to death in Hisar jail, 2 other inmates injured

india

A convicted drug peddler in Central jail in Hisar was stabbed to death and two other convicts were injured when around 20 inmates, allegedly belonging to a rival gang, attacked the trio on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ravinder Singh, 33, a resident of Sardarwala village of Fatehabad district. The injured were identified Harjeet Singh and Tajinder Singh.

Police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said, “In a complaint, jail assistant superintendent Vikram Singh stated that he saw around 20 jail inmates attacking Ravinder, Tajinder and Harjeet.”

According to the complainant, the assailants were led by Jagdish who attacked Ravinder with an ice pick multiple times on his chest, head, legs and hands. Ravinder’s aides Tajinder and Harjeet were attacked by other assailants, including Jagdish, Pawan, Dilbagh, Deepak, Sachin, Pankaj, Ajay, Ankit, Sonu and Akshay.

The three victims were rushed to the civil hospital, Hisar, where Ravinder succumbed to his injuries while the other two are under treatment.

Jail officials said the gang led by Ravinder had rivalry with the Bacchi gang to which Jagdish and other assailants belong.

They said about 20 days ago, Ravinder, Tajinder and Harjeet had attacked Jagdish over some old dispute. Jagdish attacked Ravinder and his group members to take revenge.

Police said the autopsy of the deceased’s body was being conducted at the local civil hospital.

Azad Nagar SHO inspector Surjeet Singh said, “The police have registered a case under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)of IPC against some identified and about 10 unidentified persons.”

The attack in the central jail has raised a question over the security in the prison premises.

