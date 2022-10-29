Cop, engineer among 3 dead after landslides hit power project in J&K's Kishtwar

At least three persons, including a JCB driver and a policeman, died and 15 others were injured after two landslides hit an under-construction road in quick succession at Rattle power project in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat said, "JCB driver Manoj Kumar's body has been retrieved while we see two more bodies of engineer Sachin and a policeman Yaqoob. We have rescued another man, Ravi Roy, from the debris. Ten to 15 others sustained minor injuries in the two landslides."

“Rescue operation is underway,” Bhat said from the spot.

“A landslide hit the under construction road of Rattle power project site in Kishtwar in which several workers, including a JCB driver, got trapped under the debris,” said another police officer.

A rescue team was rushed to the site, but another landslide hit the area that trapped the rescuers, he added.

In the first landslide, Kumar along with three others got trapped in the debris and when some people rushed to help them, they were hit by another landslide trapping all of them.

A police officer from the Kishtwar control room said the two landslides occurred at the project where a road was being constructed as part of the power project.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to Twitter to share update on the landslides.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving report of a fatal landslide at the site of under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. Rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris," he wrote.

"All efforts are being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons. Further assistance, as required, being provided. I am in constant touch with the District administration, " he added.

Another official said five injured persons, including a sub-inspector, have been shifted to Doda government medical college and sub district hospital at Thathri.

The official denied reports of aa tunnel collapse inside the power project.