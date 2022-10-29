Home / India News / 1 killed, 6 trapped after landslide hits mega power project in J&K’s Kishtwar

1 killed, 6 trapped after landslide hits mega power project in J&K’s Kishtwar

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said he was “deeply anguished by the mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project”.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said a JCB driver died in the incident.(Source: Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least a person died and six others are feared trapped under debris after a landslide hit a mega power project site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Saturday. Union minister Jitendra Singh said a JCB driver died in the incident.

“Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving report of a fatal landslide at the site of under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. Rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris,” Singh tweeted.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for early recovery of injured. Army,SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance,” he tweeted.

