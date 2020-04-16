Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stops auto

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:17 IST

A man in Kerala had to carry his ailing father for around a kilometre after the auto-rickshaw carrying them was allegedly stopped by the local police citing guidelines issues in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The person was seen carrying his 65-year-old ailing father in his arms. The incident took place in Kerala’s Punalur area on Wednesday.

The man was taking his father back from the hospital in an auto when the police allegedly stopped their auto due to Covid-19 guidelines even after being shown the hospital documents, news agency ANI reported.

The ailing man is a native of Kulathupuzha and was admitted to the Punalur Taluk Hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the incident and has registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident, ANI reported.

#WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

On Thursday, as per the data released by the ministry of health, Kerala reported a total of 608 coronavirus cases including 388 active cases, 218 people have recovered from the disease and 3 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 12,000-mark on Thursday. The figure includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths, the Union Health Ministry stated.

India on Thursday entered the second day of the extended coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. The lockdown will come to an end on May. On Wednesday, the government released a revised list of guidelines that is to be followed during the lockdown.

Worldwide, cases of coronavirus have crossed 2 million while more than 1 lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.