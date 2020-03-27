e-paper
Coronavirus: Mumbai society comes up with a novel idea to buy essentials for residents

Coronavirus: Mumbai society comes up with a novel idea to buy essentials for residents

Residents at a residential complex in Mumbai are encouraging just one resident to go outside the society to buy essentials for multiple families.

Mar 27, 2020
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
“The idea is to have fewer people exposed and at risk once they step out of the colony,” said a resident.
(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
         

A housing society in Mumbai’s Kandivli has implemented unique measures to ensure that residents do not face difficulties during the current lockdown under the coronavirus outbreak.

From using toothpicks for operating elevators to creating a group to address residents’ issues, Mumbai’s Hiranandani Heritage, a residential complex with 436 flats across five buildings, has begun a social distancing measure wherein they are encouraging just one resident to go outside the society to buy essentials for multiple families.

“The idea is to have fewer people exposed and at risk once they step out of the colony,” said Sagar Vira who is a resident.

“While there is no slated protocol for this yet, all we are trying to do is ask our friends and close neighbours through social media groups about their requirement and one person volunteers on a rotational basis. Also, all essentials after being brought into the society are collected by each resident from the main entrance.”

Apart from common measures such as no entry of vendors, relatives, friends; paid leaves for maids and servants; a complete lockdown of the gym and swimming pool facilities, and provision of sanitisers and masks for all security staff, all benches from the garden area have been removed to discourage people from gathering, said another resident.

“Regular communication from committee members is being received by us following the lockdown so that there is no confusion. Beyond this, if someone is still facing issues, their case is addressed by the task force,” said a committee member requesting anonymity.

Besides providing food to the security staff, arrangements for their stay have also been made within the society itself, added Vira.

“Our society members have also begun arranging food for daily wage labourers and the distribution is being done through proper channels by taking precautionary measures,” he said.

