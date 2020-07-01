Coronil will be in stores soon after Ayush ministry calls it a Covid-19 management drug

india

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:57 IST

Announcing the availability of Ayurvedic Coronil— the immunity-boosting medicine across the country from now on, yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Wednesday said that all issues with the Ayush ministry have been resolved and their ayurvedic medicine has been labelled as a ‘Covid-19 management drug’ by the ministry.

Reiterating that Patanjali Yogpeeth followed all due legal procedures in carrying out clinical control trials of Coronil, swasari and anu taila on Covid-19 positive patients, Swami Ramdev while addressing a press conference in Haridwar on Wednesday pointed out that after carrying out successful clinical control drug trials on asymptomatic and mild patients, Patanjali is also carrying out advanced stage research on serious patients.

“All issues with the Ayush department have been resolved and our ayurvedic drug has been labelled as a Covid-19 management drug. This is appropriate and proves that Patanjali has done nothing wrong but followed all due legal processes. Our Covid-19 immunity boosters are solely abstract and compounds of Ayurvedic herbs like Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha and have been effective in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Soon this Coivd-19 immunity booster kit will be available across the country and we are in talks with those states also where due to some confusion the sale of Coronil was being opposed,” said Swami Ramdev.

He pointed out that right through from licence seeking process, clinical trials, scientific documentation to submission of all the requisite documents pre and post trials, Patanjali followed each and every rule but undue confusion and doubts were created to malign their sincere efforts on creating an immunity boosting Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19.

Lashing out at those who cast aspersions on Patanjali’s Coronil, Swami Ramdev said that yoga and Ayurveda are ancient time-tested therapies and some segments of society including pro allopathic supporters, drug mafia and multi-national companies were not able to accept the remarkable work being done by Patanjali Yogpeeth in the field of health and medicine through Ayurveda.

“The drug mafia, MNCs and anti-national forces want me in jail,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit three years ago, during the inauguration of the Patanjali Research Institute, Swami Ramdev recalled that PM Modi had then suggested that Patanjali should establish Ayurveda as evidence-based medicine, for which Patanjali has been for the past few years concentrating immensely with a dedicated team of 500 senior Ayurveda researchers and practitioners working round the clock to achieve this target.

The time has come that Ayurveda should be given due medicinal status. We hail from a humble background, are seers, wear saffron clothes but our yoga-ayurveda based work and infrastructure is not going down well with some segments as a result of which we are being dragged unnecessarily into controversies,” said Swami Ramdev

Acharya Balakrishna, general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that Patanjali has carried out clinical trials for more than ten diseases like dengue, hypertension, asthma, swine flu and it’s not the first time that they are conducting virology trials.