COVID-19: BMC orders closure of shops in parts of Mumbai for crowd control

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:09 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) on Thursday ordered the closure of shops on different roads of the city on alternate days till further orders in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

In exercise of the power conferred under section 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC has ordered the closure of shops on alternate days of the week in Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel in order to avoid crowding and implement social distancing.

All shops and establishments with the exception of medical stores, grocery shops, fuel stations and banks will be covered in this order.

The shops and establishments on the south-bound roads in Prabhadevi, Worli and Lower Parel will be closed on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The north-bound roads will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The BMC has also ordered that any person who fails to implement the closure orders will be liable for penal action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the number of infected people to 169 in the country. Four people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.