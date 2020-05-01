e-paper
Covid-19: Border Personnel Meeting between Indian and Chinese armies cancelled

The Chinese side hosts ceremonial BPM on the occasion of Chinese National Day on October 1 and on May 1 while India organises it on January 26 and August 15.

The Bum la pass in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the five points along the India-China border that the armies of the two countries hold Border Personnel Meetings.
A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between Indian and Chinese armies scheduled to be held on Friday on the occasion of the May Day has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The meeting was to be hosted by the Chinese military in five designated locations along the nearly 3,500-km border between the two countries.

A decision has been taken to call off the meeting in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The two sides hold Border Personnel Meetings at five points --Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh, Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh, Chusul in Ladakh, Bum-La near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu-La in Sikkim.

Usually, both sides resolve various operational issues at the BPMs.

