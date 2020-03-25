e-paper
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

The Delhi High Court asked the Ministry of External Affairs to expeditiously provide the students basic amenities and including humanitarian assistance

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An official wearing protective gear works at a checkpoint set up to lock down the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Almaty, Kazakhstan.
An official wearing protective gear works at a checkpoint set up to lock down the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Almaty, Kazakhstan.(REUTERS)
         

The Delhi High Court which heard its first matter through video conferencing on Wednesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure welfare and safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan for the past 2-3 days without food and medical aid due to coronavirus pandemic.

During the hearing through video conferencing, a two-judge bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh asked the MEA to expeditiously provide the students basic amenities and including humanitarian assistance

The two judges joined hooked up from their homes from their homes while advocate Fozia Rahman, who appeared for the petitioner, and central government standing counsel Jasmeet Singh, who represented the MEA, connected from their offices.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

The court was informed that several Indian students, who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, at Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan are stranded in that country including at the Almaty Airport without food, water, transportation and medical aid.

The petition was filed by Sehla Saira. The court issued notice to the Centre through MEA and granted time till March 27 to its file response to the petition.

“…we find it incumbent upon us to direct the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to promptly appoint a Nodal Officer from the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan to ensure, inter alia, the welfare, well-being and safety of all such Indian students. The Nodal Officer is directed to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide the said students with all basic amenities and including humanitarian assistance, in terms of, medical care, boarding (food), lodging and transportation, as may be necessary or warranted,” the bench said.

The court also said the details of the nodal officer, including his name and telephone number, be communicated to the stranded Indian students and also uploaded on the website of Indian Embassy at Kazakhstan and on the website of MEA immediately.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

