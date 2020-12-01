e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Delhi records 4,006 new cases, 86 deaths raise toll to 9,260

Covid-19: Delhi records 4,006 new cases, 86 deaths raise toll to 9,260

The active Covid-19 case count stood at 31,769 in Delhi on Tuesday.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for coronavirus infection, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger to test for coronavirus infection, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
         

Delhi recorded 4,006 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5.74 lakh, while 86 new fatalities pushed the toll from the disease to 9,260, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 58,456 Covid-19 tests conducted the previous day, including 30,297 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The active Covid-19 case count stood at 31,769 in Delhi on Tuesday, it said.

The bulletin said the total number of novel coronavirus cases has climbed to 5,74,380 in the national capital.

tags
top news
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In