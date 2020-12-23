e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi slipped below 1%, says health minister Jain

Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi slipped below 1%, says health minister Jain

Suggesting that Delhi is witnessing a slowing down of the third wave of the virus, the people still need to be cautious and wear a mask.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyender Jain had also said that Delhi’s positivity rate is at an all-time low in 128 days.
Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in the capital has dropped to below 1 per cent and more than 80,000 samples are tested every day for the deadly virus. As per the health bulletin released on Tuesday, 82,386 samples were tested.

“Covid-19 positivity rate has fallen below 1 per cent in Delhi. Over 80,000 tests are being conducted every day,” the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

Delhi on Monday recorded 803 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest since August 16. It was the first time in 128 days that the national capital recorded below 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19. The positivity rate that used to be more than the national average during the months of October and November was reported to be 1.29 per cent on Monday, as per the Delhi health bulletin. The minister had also said that Delhi’s positivity rate is at an all-time low in 128 days.

Suggesting that Delhi is witnessing a slowing down of the third wave of the virus, the people still need to be cautious and wear a mask. He said wearing a mask is the only solution to avoid the virus especially with the new mutation of coronavirus that has been discovered recently in the United Kingdom. Door to door checking will be done of all returnees from the UK who arrived in Delhi in the past two weeks, the health minister added.

India on Wednesday recorded 23,950 new coronavirus cases and 333 deaths as per the data of the Union health ministry. On Tuesday, the country had recorded less than 20,000 cases for the first time in 173 days.

