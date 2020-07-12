Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra nears 2.5 lakh-mark, Haryana’s tally above 20,000

india

With a record single-day increase of 28,637 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally came very close to 8.5 lakh mark on Sunday. It had crossed the eight lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after reaching seven lakh, according to the Union health ministry data.

This is the ninth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The ministry, meanwhile, said that the number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the country crossed the five-lakh mark on Saturday. It also said that the recovery rate has further improved to 62.78 per cent.

Here’s a look at the statewise situation of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 2,46,600 on Sunday. Over 1,36,985 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 10,116 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 1,34,226 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 1,898 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 85,915 on Sunday.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 1,10,921 on Sunday. As many as 87,692 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,334 have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 40,941 on Sunday. The state has seen 28,649 people recover from coronavirus while 2,032 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 35,092 while the number of recoveries has touched 22,689. The state’s death toll stands at 913.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 33,402 coronavirus cases. While 20,919 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 348 in the state.

Karnataka

The South India state has witnessed 36,216 coronavirus cases till date while 613 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 14,716 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

West Bengal

As many as 28,453 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 17,959 recover from coronavirus while 906 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 23,748 Covid-19 cases till date. The disease has claimed 503 lives in the state while 17,869 patients have recovered.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has reported 27,235 Covid-19 patients till date. While 14,393 people have recovered from the virus across the state, the death toll stands at 309.

Other states

The coronavirus tally in Haryana has crossed 20,582. Over 17,000 people have been infected by coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till date. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar has reached 15,373, while the tally in Jammu and Kashmir nears has crossed 10,000.

In Odisha, cases have reached 12,526 while Assam has reported over 15,536 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally stands at 7,587, and the number of cases in Kerala is 7,438. Covid-19 tally in Uttarakhand is over 3,417 cases. In Jharkhand, coronavirus cases has reached 3,613.

Chandigarh, Tripura, Nagaland, Ladakh, Manipur, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry have less than 3,000 but more than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported less than 500 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.