Cows in shelter homes in Prayagraj to get jute coats to ward off winter

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:23 IST

The veterinary department in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh will provide for coats for cattle in state-run cow shelters to ward off the winter. The cow shelters will also be covered with thick polythene curtains to save the animals from biting winds, officials said.

The officials concerned have started making arrangements for coats that will be made of old jute bags to keep the cows warm.

Cow shelters have been made in rural areas to keep stray cattle where they are being taken care of and are being given fodder and water. The arrangements at cow shelters are under supervision of village panchayats and caretakers are deputed for the task.

At present, there are 113 cow shelters functional in Prayagraj district, among which, 110 are temporary while three are permanent. The veterinary department keeps a close watch on the health of the cows and carries out regular medical examinations and treatment of over 13,000 cows in these shelters, officials said.

With the onset of winter, the government had issued instructions to save the cows from biting cold which may be harmful for their health. Officials began the drive to cover cow shelters with thick polythene curtains or canvas to stop cold wind. Jute bags will also be sewed together to make thick curtains and covers. The jute bags will be provided by the district supply department.

Chief veterinary officer RP Rai said that the district supply department will take jute bags from fair price shops and provide them for making covers and coats. Gram panchayats will make the coats and will cover the cow shelters with polythene and other materials. The expenses will be met from the MNREGS budget.