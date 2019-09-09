CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami shifted from Srinagar to AIIMS in Delhi

india

CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami was on Monday shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest for over a month.

The Supreme Court had said last week that Tarigami should be shifted “at the earliest” to AIIMS for treatment after taking cognizance of a petition filed by CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury following his visit to the Valley last month.

The top court had allowed Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet ailing Tarigami and asked him to file an affidavit on the Kashmiri politician’s health.

Reports said the four-time MLA was accompanied by a doctor, a relative and a police officer and was immediately taken to AIIMS.

The member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) had been put under house arrest on August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution.

