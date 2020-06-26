e-paper
Home / India News / CRPF personnel, minor boy killed in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

CRPF personnel, minor boy killed in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

The militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF 90 battalion near Padshahi Bagh bridge in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district around 12 noon, a police official said.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district. (ANI)
         

A CRPF jawan and a minor boy were killed when militants attacked a security forces team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

He said a CRPF personnel and an eight-year-old boy were injured in the attack.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where both of them succumbed, the official said.

The CRPF personnel has been identified as constable Shamal Kumar, while the boy has been identified as Nihan Yawar, a resident of Yaripora area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he said.

He said the security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the boy’s killing.

“An innocent...boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic and condemned without reservation,” he wrote on Twitter.

