CRPF personnel shoots senior before killing self at IB safehouse in Delhi

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:36 IST

In an incident of fratricide, a sub-inspector (S-I) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot his senior dead before training the gun on himself and took his own life.

The incident occurred inside a safe house of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in south Delhi on Friday night.

Police said the two men, who were posted at the IB’s safe house and belonged to CRPF’s 122 Battalion, had a tiff over an issue that is yet to be ascertained, after which the S-I used his Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK)-47 rifle to shoot the inspector dead.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the two CRPF personnel shared the same room as their office space in the safe house.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Friday, when employees of the safe house heard a loud gunshot from a room.

They rushed inside the room and found that the CRPF inspector had been shot in the head.

“Witnesses said the inspector was having his dinner, when he was shot at. In less than a minute, another gunshot was heard at the guard’s room near the main entrance of the safe house. The staff reached the guard’s room to find that the CRPF S-I was lying dead with a gunshot injury in his head. The incident was reported to CRPF officials immediately,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

“The AK-47 was issued to the CRPF S-I that he had used to fire upon his senior colleague and also to take his own life. The two bullets were fired from the same rifle. Both men were involved in a tiff over an issue that is yet to be ascertained. A murder case has been registered and a probe is on,” said Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi.

M Dhinakaran, spokesperson, CRPF, said: “The fratricidal event is an aberration and could have happened at the spur of the moment. An investigation has been ordered to establish the facts. The probe will be taken to its logical conclusion.”