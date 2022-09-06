‘Still had miles to go…’: See Amul's tribute to 'dynamic' Cyrus Mistry

Dairy brand Amul shared a monochrome photograph on Instagram to pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Group chairman who died Sunday in an road accident. Mistry was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The photograph featured animated versions of Mistry and the caption, 'Tribute to a dynamic businessman…'. It also said, 'He still had miles to go, 1968-2022.'

Mistry was accompanied by Jehangir, Anahita and Darius Pandole when the fatal accident took place. He was in the backseat and not wearing a seatbelt. Anahita was driving and Jehangir, her husband Darius' brother, also died. Darius was an independent director in the Tata Group firms and left when Mistry did - amid the row over his removal as chairman.

Anahita Pandole is a well-known Munbai-based gynaecologist.

Police are analysing footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area in addition to investigating the car for any mechanical issues.

Several politicians, including prime minister Narendra Modi, and industrialists have tweeted condolences. Mistry's remains were cremated this morning at Mumbai's Worli crematorium.

