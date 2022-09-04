Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash. All you need to know about ex-Tata Sons chairman

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday, police said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, the police added.

Who was Cyrus Mistry?

> Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a conglomerate that had started with a construction company started by Pallonji Mistry’s grandfather in the 19th century.

> Cyrus had attended the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai before completing his higher education in England, where he acquired a civil engineering degree from Imperial College, London, and a master’s degree in management from the London Business School.

> In 1991, he had entered the family business, becoming director of construction company Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd. Pallonji Mistry also sat on the board of the Tata Group, another Mumbai-based conglomerate controlled by another prominent Parsi family, the Tatas.

> In 2006, Pallonji retired from the board of the Tata Group, and the 38-year-old Cyrus took his place. In 2011, Cyrus was made deputy chairman of the Tata Group, with the explicit goal of taking over as chairman one year later, upon the retirement of Ratan Tata, who had headed the group since 1991.

> Cyrus was only the second non-Tata to lead the Tata Group. He had held an Irish passport on account of his mother, an Irish citizen of Indian extraction whose brother was an Indian shipping magnate and whose sister was married to a cousin of Pallonji.

In 1992, Cyrus married a daughter of Iqbal Chagla, one of India’s most prominent lawyers, and their sons began their education as their father had, in Mumbai.

> In 2012, Cyrus officially succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of the Tata Group. Mistry’s tenure as chairman lasted until October 2016, when he was abruptly dismissed.

> Cyrus, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. N Chandrasekaran later took over as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

> In March 2021, the Supreme Court had set aside the December 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which had reinstated Cyrus as the chairperson of Tata Sons Limited.

> SP Group and Cyrus Mistry had approached the apex court in April 2021, seeking a review of its March 26 judgment endorsing the Tata Son's decision to remove him as the chairperson.

> But in May this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition by Cyrus in the Tata versus Mistry legal case.

