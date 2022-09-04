Home / India News / ‘He believed in India’s economic prowess...': Political leaders pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry

india news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 05:08 PM IST

The former Tata Sons chairman's car met with an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tributes are pouring in for ex-Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. Mistry, who was just fifty-four, was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, when his car rammed into a divider, which led to the demise of two out of the four occupants, including the industrialist.

Here are some reactions to the businessman's death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari: “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident. Sincerest condolences to his family members”.

Union minister Piyush Goyal: “Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends”.

Union minister Smriti Irani: “A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti”.

NCP MP Supriya Sule: “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus”.

Cyrus Mistry's father, Pallonji Mistry, passed away on June 28 at the age of 93.

