PM Modi on Cyrus Mistry's death: ‘Big loss to world of…’

Updated on Sep 04, 2022 05:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the untimely death of businessman Cyrus Mistry was “shocking”.

ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the untimely death of businessman Cyrus Mistry was “shocking”. Mistry, former Tata Sons chairman, was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

“He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted soon after the news of Mistry's death.

Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” said Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, he said. More details will be obtained from them, the SP added.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. The body of Mistry has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

