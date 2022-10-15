Home / India News / Daily Brief: Aadhaar linking to birth certificates for newborns to be expanded in all states, and all the latest news

Daily Brief: Aadhaar linking to birth certificates for newborns to be expanded in all states, and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The process for Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration began more than one year ago, with various states getting added over time. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
ByHT News Desk

Aadhaar enrolment for newborns to be expanded in all states soon: Report

Aadhaar enrolment for newborns along with birth certificates is expected to be available in all states in the next few months, expanding beyond 16 states currently offering the facility, government sources said. Read more

Centre hikes tax on windfall profit on crude oil, export of diesel, jet fuel

The government on Saturday hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil by more than a third while doubling the rate on export of diesel and re-introducing the levy on overseas shipment of jet fuel (ATF) in line with rise in international oil prices. Read more

Samsung to unveil its most affordable smartphone priced under 14,000: Report

South Korean technology giant Samsung is expected to launch several budget smartphones in the coming days. The mobile maker is currently working on Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 smartphones. Read more

After ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ trends on Twitter, channel clarifies ‘we’re not dead'

Internet was flooded with ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ posts after news of its merger with Warner Bros. Animation surfaced. After many assumed it might be the end of an era as Cartoon Network shuts shop, the channel issued a statement on Saturday and clarified, “Y’all we’re not dead, we’re just turning 30.” Read more

Foods and habits to improve your eye health

Eye health is not only maintained by taking care of the eyes but also by maintaining overall health and by improving lifestyle. The post-pandemic era has seen a sudden surge in dryness of eyes owing to long hours of digital eyestrain consuming the overall health of our eyes. Read more

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar leave priceless messages for Harmanpreet-led side as IND win Asia Cup for record 7th time

It was sheer and utter dominance from India as they demolished Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final on Saturday, beating them by eight wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet to claim the trophy for the record seventh time in history in eight editions. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

